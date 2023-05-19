Milan's La Scala and Paris Opera commission opera based on Umberto Eco's 'The Name of the Rose'

FILE - A view of La Scala opera house in Milan, Italy, on April 4, 2022. An Italian composer has been commissioned by Milan’s Teatro alla Scala and the Paris Opera to write a new opera based on Umberto Eco’s famed novel “The Name of the Rose." La Scala announced Friday, May 19, 2023 that the world premiere would be at the Milan opera house on April 27, 2025. La Scala’s general manager Dominique Meyer called the new commission “a very important opera.” “The Name of the Rose,” was Eco’s debut novel, a medieval thriller set in a monastery that catapulted him to international celebrity and was made into a 1986 film. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)