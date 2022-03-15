Masterpiece leaves storage as Antwerp museum nears reopening

People take photos with their mobile phones as technicians and art handlers move the 'Baptism of Christ', by Baroque painter Peter Paul Rubens inside a gallery at the Royal Museum of Fine Arts Antwerp in Antwerp, Belgium, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Moving a masterpiece is never easy, even more-so when it measures 4.11 by 6.75 meters (13.5 feet by 22.1 feet) and weighs 560 kilograms (1,225 pounds). The Rubens painting is the first to be moved back into its gallery hall after a decade long renovation of the museum which will open in September. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)