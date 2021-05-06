Ed Sheeran becomes shirt sponsor of English club Ipswich

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 file photo, singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran arrives for the screening of the film 'Songwriter' during the 68th edition of the International Film Festival Berlin, Berlinale, in Berlin, Germany. Sheeran is the new shirt sponsor for third-division English soccer club Ipswich, it was announced Thursday, May 6, 2021. The “Shape of You” singer signed a one-year deal to sponsor the men’s and women’s shirts next season. The 30-year-old musician grew up in the area and is a longtime Ipswich fan.(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, file)