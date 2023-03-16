Stephen Sondheim's last musical finds a New York City stage

Composer Stephen Sondheim appears at the premiere of "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" in New York on Dec. 3, 2007, left, and Joe Mantello appears the premiere of HBO Films' "The Normal Heart" in New York on May 12, 2014. Sondheim's last musical “Here We Are” — once known as “Square One” — will begin performances this September at The Shed’s Griffin Theater with a book by David Ives, best known for the play “Venus in Fur.” Mantello will direct. (AP Photo)