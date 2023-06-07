Actor Jay Johnston, known for 'Bob's Burgers' character, arrested on Capitol riot charges

This image from Washington Metropolitan Police Department body-worn video, released and annotated by the Justice Department in the statement of facts supporting an arrest warrant for Jay James Johnston, shows Johnston, circled in yellow, at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Johnston, the actor known for his roles on the comedy television shows "Bob's Burgers" and "Mr. Show with Bob and David" has been arrested on charges that he joined a mob of Donald Trump supporters in confronting police officers during the U.S. Capitol riot. (Justice Department via AP)