Gritty cult director Ferrara gets religion in 'Padre Pio'

Director Abel Ferrara answers to a journalist's question during an interview with the Associated Press on his latest movie "Padre Pio" in Rome, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Abel Ferrara, whose gritty New York exploitation films of the 1980s and 1990s delved into the soulless evils of drug addiction, corruption and sexual violence, pays homage to one of Italy’s best-known and most revered saints in his newest film, “Padre Pio.” (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)