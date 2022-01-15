Official: Alec Baldwin surrenders phone for shooting probe

FILE - Alec Baldwin performs emcee duties at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala at New York Hilton Midtown on Dec. 9, 2021, in New York. Baldwin said Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, any suggestion that he's not cooperating with a probe into last fall's shooting on his movie set that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins is a lie. He responded via Instagram to stories that discussed why authorities who served him with a search warrant for his phone haven't gotten it yet. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)