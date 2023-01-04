British novelist, screenwriter Fay Weldon dies at 91

FILE - Author Fay Weldon attends the South Bank Awards, at the Savoy Hotel in London, Jan. 25, 2001. Author Fay Weldon, known for works including The Life And Loves Of A She-Devil and Praxis, has died, her family said Wednesday Jan. 4, 2023, aged 91. The novelist, playwright and screenwriter's body of work includes more than 30 novels as well as short stories and plays written for television, radio and the stage. (Fiona Hanson/PA via AP, File)