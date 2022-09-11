In doc '752 Is Not A Number,' Payami seeks to humanize victims of tragedy

Hamed Esmaeilion is seen in an undated still frame handout from the film "752 Is Not a Number". Esmaeilion has spent the last two-and-a-half years fighting for justice for his wife, his daughter and all the others who were on board, Flight PS752 when it was shot down, a gruelling process captured in Babak Payami's new documentary "752 Is Not a Number," which premieres at this year's edition of the Toronto International Film Festival. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-TIFF, *MANDATORY CREDIT*