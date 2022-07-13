Prominent Greek actor-director found guilty of 2 rapes

The former artistic director of Greece's National Theater Dimitris Lignadis, left, accompanied by police, arrives at the court in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The prominent Greek stage actor and director has been found guilty of raping two men when they were minors. Dimitris Lignadis, 57, was found guilty by an Athens court Wednesday in two out of four cases of rape. He was acquitted for insufficient evidence in a third case, while the fourth accuser never appeared in court to testify, despite a court decision ordering his forced appearance. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)