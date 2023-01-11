Lizzo, Swift and Styles lead iHeartRadio Award nominations

This combination of photos show Lizzo performing on NBC's "Today" show in New York on July 15, 2022, left, Harry Styles at the premiere of "My Policeman" during the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 11, 2022, center, and Taylor Swift at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 20, 2022. Lizzo, Styles, and Swift lead the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations with seven nods each. (AP Photo)