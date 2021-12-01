Canada's Sandra Oh named alongside Dolly Parton, Simone Biles as 'People of the Year'

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles appears at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York on Sept. 12, 2021, left, actor Sandra Oh appears at the season two premiere of "Killing Eve" in Los Angeles on April 1, 2019, center, and Dolly Parton appears in concert in Nashville, Tenn., on July 31, 2015. People magazine has named Biles, Oh, Parton and the nation's teachers as its “People of the Year.” (AP Photo)