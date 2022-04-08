Red Hot Chili Peppers added to New Orleans Jazz Fest lineup

FILE - Anthony Kiedis of the Red Hot Chili Peppers performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, June 10, 2017, in Manchester, Tenn. Organizers of this year's New Orleans Jazz Fest say the band Red Hot Chili Peppers has been added to the lineup of the 2022 event. The festival said Friday, April 8, 2022, that the appearance is set for Sunday, May 1, and will be the group's first performance at Jazz Fest since 2016. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)