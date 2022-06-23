Prosecutors seek 15 years for former 'Cheer' star Harris

FILE - Greta Gerwig, right, talks to Jerry Harris on the red carpet at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Feb. 9, 2020. Former “Cheer” star Jerry Harris has pleaded guilty to felony child pornography and child sex charges in federal court. The 22-year-old Harris entered his plea on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 to receiving child pornography and traveling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct. (AP Photo/John Locher File)