Italy thwarts illegal auction abroad of Gentileschi painting

This undated image, provided by the Carabinieri Cultural Heritage Protection Squad in Bari, southern Italy, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, shows 17th Century painter Artemisia Gentileschi's Caritas Romana (Roman Charity). The oil on canvas was illegally exported to Austria in 2019. Italy’s art squad police have thwarted the potential, illegal sale by a Vienna auction house of a 17th-century painting by Artemisia Gentileschi, a celebrated Baroque artist. (Carabinieri Cultural Heritage Protection Squad via AP)