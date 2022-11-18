Nicki Minaj, Maluma, Myriam Fares release World Cup anthem

Nicki Minaj accepts the video vanguard award at the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 28, 2022, in Newark, N.J., left, and Maluma appears at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 1, 2019. Minaj has teamed up with Colombian singer-songwriter Maluma and Lebanese singer Myriam Fares for the latest addition to the official soundtrack of the World Cup in Qatar. The single “Tukoh Taka” has lyrics in English, Spanish and Arabic. (AP Photo)