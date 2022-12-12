BTS member Jin goes to frontline boot camp for military duty

In this photo provided by Weverse, Jin of K-pop band BTS shows off freshly shaved hair on the K-pop social media platform Weverse, which was uploaded Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, ahead of his upcoming military conscription. Jin, the oldest member of K-pop supergroup BTS, was set to enter a frontline South Korean boot camp Tuesday to start his 18 months of mandatory military service, as fans gathered near the base to say goodbye to their star. (Weverse via AP)