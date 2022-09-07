This Old House: Restoration honors Black Atlanta postmaster

Kysha Hehn waits to record another scene of "This Old House" in Atlanta on Aug. 10, 2022. A five-bedroom Victorian house south of Georgia’s capitol was in severe disrepair until Atlanta couple Kysha and her husband Johnathan Hehn saw its potential. Then they learned it was built around 1900 by South Atlanta postmaster and civil rights activist Luther Judson Price. The PBS home improvement show “This Old House” will stream episodes on their renovation in September. (AP Photo/Michael Warren)