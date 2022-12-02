Elton John to play Glastonbury as epic tour draws to close

FILE - Elton John performs on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Elton John is scheduled to perform at the Glastonbury Festival in June, in what organizers say will be his last-ever show in Britain. The festival announced Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 that the star will play the 2023 festival’s final night on June 25 (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)