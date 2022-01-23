Don Wilson, guitarist with The Ventures, dies at 88

FILE - Bob Spalding, left, and Don Wilson of The Ventures perform at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in New York, March 10, 2008. Don Wilson, co-founder and rhythm guitarist of the instrumental guitar band The Ventures, has died. He was 88. The News Tribune reports Wilson died Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 in Tacoma of natural causes, surrounded by his four children. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)