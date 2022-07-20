As recruiters struggle, Air Force seeks lift from 'Top Gun'

Racing fans stop at the U.S. Air Force recruiting tent prior to a NASCAR race at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Loudon, N.H. These are tough times for military recruiters. All services are having problems finding young people who want to join and can meet the physical, mental and moral requirements. Recruiters are offering bigger bonuses and other incentives to those who sign up. And they are seizing on the boost that Hollywood may offer – such as the buzz over Top Gun. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)