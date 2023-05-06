Chris Strachwitz, founded Arhoolie label, dies age 91

FILE - Chris Strachwitz arrives at the 54th annual GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 12, 2012, in Los Angeles. Strachwitz, a producer, musicologist and one-man preservation society whose Arhoolie Records released thousands of songs by regional performers and comprised an extraordinary American archive that became known and loved worldwide, died Friday, May 5, 2023, according to the Arhoolie Foundation. He was 91. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)