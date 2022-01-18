Influential fashion journalist André Leon Talley dies at 73

FILE - Vogue magazine editor at large André Leon Talley attends a post-Fashion Week panel discussion on the lack of black images in the current fashion output Sept. 14, 2007, in New York. Talley, the towering former creative director and editor at large of Vogue magazine, has died. He was 73. Talley's literary agent confirmed Talley's death to USA Today late Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)