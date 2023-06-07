Author Haruki Murakami says pandemic, war in Ukraine create walls that divide people

FILE - A shop clerk arranges a Japanese writer Haruki Murakami's new novel "The City and Its Uncertain Walls" on the first day for sale at Kinokuniya bookstore in Tokyo, on April 13, 2023. In a speech released Wednesday, June 7, 2023, Murakami says walls are increasingly built and dividing people and countries as fear and skepticism flourish following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)