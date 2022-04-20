Anguish of war permeates Boston Symphony's 2022-23 season

FILE — Boston Symphony Orchestra music director Andris Nelsons rehearses with the orchestra at Symphony Hall, in Boston, Nov. 20, 2014. Haunted by the horrors of the war in Ukraine, the Boston Symphony Orchestra is sounding a decidedly somber note as it prepares for its 2022-23 season. Nelsons, who grew up in Latvia near the end of the Cold War, said he hopes the season opening Sept. 22 will harness "music's power to touch our hearts and reveal the many stories and emotions that bring us together as a human family." (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)