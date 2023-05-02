Man arrested outside Buckingham Palace with suspected weapon

A police car outside Buckingham Palace, London, Tuesday, May 2, 2023. London police say a controlled explosion has been carried out as a precaution outside Buckingham Palace after a man was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon. The Metropolitan Police force said officers arrested the man after he approached the palace gates on Tuesday night and threw items suspected to be shotgun cartridges onto the grounds. (Ben Roberts-Haslam/PA via AP)