Nicki Minaj to get Video Vanguard Award at MTV Awards

FILE - Nicki Minaj poses in the press room with her award for best hip-hop video for "Chun-Li" at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York on Aug. 20, 2018. Minaj will receive the Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Awards later this month. Minaj, who has won five MTV trophies for such hits as “Anaconda,” “Chun-Li” and “Hot Girl Summer,” will get the award and perform at the ceremony on Aug. 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)