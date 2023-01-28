Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra gets new music director

This photo provided by the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra shows new conductor Matthew Kraemer, who is pictured at the Orpheum in New Orleans on Nov. 8, 2022. For 17 seasons, the LPO has been under the musical direction of Carlos Miguel Prieto. That changes in the summer of 2023 when the orchestra begins to take its cues from Kraemer. The orchestra's Board of Trustees recently announced that Kramer will take over in July 2023 and have his official introduction to music lovers in mid-September. Prieto accepted a new position in North Carolina. (Justen Williams/343 Media/Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra via AP)