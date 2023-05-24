Lolita the whale may someday return to wild, Miami park says, but timeline uncertain

FILE - Trainer Marcia Hinton pets Lolita, a captive orca whale, during a performance at the Miami Seaquarium in Miami, March 9, 1995. Caregivers at a South Florida ocean park are taking steps to prepare Lolita, an orca whale held captive for more than a half-century, for a possible return to her home waters in Washington’s Puget Sound. The park’s owner and a nonprofit announced a plan in March 2023 to possibly move the 57-year-old orca to a natural sea pen. (Nuri Vallbona/Miami Herald via AP, File)