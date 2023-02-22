'Dances With Wolves' actor indicted in Nevada sex abuse case

Nathan Chasing Horse stands in court on Feb. 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas, Nev. A grand jury on Wednesday, Feb . 22, 2023, indicted the former "Dances With Wolves" actor on felony charges that he sexually abused and trafficked Indigenous women and girls in Nevada for a decade. The sweeping 19-count indictment charges Nathan Chasing Horse, 46, with sexual assault, trafficking and child abuse. (AP Photo/Ty O'Neil, File)