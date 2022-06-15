Nipsey Hussle's shooting death was planned, jury told

FILE - Eric Holder, the suspect in the killing of rapper Nipsey Hussle is seen in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Thursday, April 4, 2019. Three years after rapper Hussle was gunned down outside a Los Angeles clothing store that he founded to help revitalize the neighborhood where he grew up, a trial will finally begin Wednesday, June 15, 2022, for the man charged with killing him. (Patrick T. Fallon/Pool Photo via AP, File)