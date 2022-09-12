Bassist for country group Alabama arrested on pot charge

FILE - In this April 3, 2011, photo, Jeff Cook, from left, Teddy Gentry and Randy Owen of Alabama arrive at the 46th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas. Gentry, a founding member of and bass player for the country music super group, was arrested Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge. He also was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Gentry, 70, of Fort Payne was booked into the Cherokee County Jail in northeast Alabama and released about a half-hour later. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)