Rarely seen Van Gogh painting exhibited ahead of auction

Sotheby's personnel display « Scene de rue à Montmartre » (Street scene in Montmartre), a painting by Dutch master Vincent van Gogh at Sotheby's auction house in Paris, Thursday, Feb. 25, 202. The artwork painted in 1887 is to be on public display for the first time ahead of an auction next month. It has remained in the same family collection for over 100 years, according to the auction house which did not reveal the identity of the owner. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)