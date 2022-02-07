Muscogee dismayed by nearly naked statue of Georgia ancestor

A statue depicting Chief Tomochichi, a Muscogee native who signed the 1733 Treaty of Savannah that launched the Georgia colony, pictured here on Dec. 20, 2021 in its temporary location outside Atlanta's Millennium Gate Museum. Plans for Atlanta's Peace Park include installing the statue atop a 110-foot high pedestal where it would tower over statues of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and other civil rights leaders. (AP Photo/Michael Warren)