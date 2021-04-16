'Peaky Blinders' actor Helen McCrory dies of cancer at 52

FILE - Actor Damian Lewis and wife Helen McCrory arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute gala benefit, celebrating Elsa Schiaparelli and Miuccia Prada,in New York on May 7, 2012. McCrory, who starred in the television show “Peaky Blinders” and the “Harry Potter” movies, has died. She was 52 and had been suffering from cancer. Her husband, actor Damian Lewis, said Friday that McCrory died “peacefully at home” after a "heroic battle with cancer.” (AP Photo/Evan Agostini, File)