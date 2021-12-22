Parents of actor Alicia Witt found dead in their home

FILE - Alicia Witt arrives at The Art Of Elysium Heaven Gala at Hangar 8 on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2015 in Santa Monica, CA. The parents of actor and singer Alicia Witt were found dead inside their Massachusetts home by police after she asked a cousin to check on them. The deaths of Robert, 87, and Diane Witt, 75, who were found Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 are not considered suspicious, police in Worcester said. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP, File)