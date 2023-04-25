At White House, 'L Word' cast praises Biden's LGBTQ record

Cast members of "The L Word" Katherine Moennig, left, and Leisha Hailey, right, along with television producer and "The L Word" co-creator Ilene Chaiken, second from right, join White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, center, to mark Lesbian Visibility Week during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)