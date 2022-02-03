Elizabeth the Steadfast: Queen marks 70 years on throne

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II returns to Buckingham Palace in a carriage after attending the Houses of Parliament in London for the official State Opening of Parliament, Tuesday, May 25, 2010. Queen Elizabeth II will mark 70 years on the throne Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 an unprecedented reign that has made her a symbol of stability as the United Kingdom navigated an age of uncertainty. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)