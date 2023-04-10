Biden and Irish poets: 'Hope and history,' a lifelong love

FILE - William Butler Yeats, Irish Poet and statesman, is photographed aboard the S.S. Europe as he arrives in New York, Oct. 26, 1932. Yeats was in New York for the opening of his one-act play," The Words Upon the Window Pane." Evan Osnos, whose biography “Joe Biden” came out in 2020, says that President Joe Biden began memorizing Yeats as a teenager working to overcome his stutter. He would stand in front of a mirror and speak lines from Yeats and Ralph Waldo Emerson, straining to avoid the contortion of his face muscles. (AP Photo, File)