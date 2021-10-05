Glenn Gould Prize winner Alanis Obomsawin strikes tone of hope for Indigenous future

Abenaki filmmaker, artist, and activist Alanis Obomsawin smiles as she accepts the Glenn Gould Prize at a ceremony in the Royal Ontario Museum, in Toronto, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. Nearly a year after the 89-year-old documentary filmmaker was named by an international jury of her peers as a recipient of the prize, she appeared at the in-person ceremony to accept the honour. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston