Bringing Lolita home: How to release a long-captive orca?

FILE -Trainer Jeff Foster tries to coax Keiko, star of the movie "Free Willy," out of his cradle and into a pen at Heimaey, Iceland, on Sept. 10, 1998. An ambitious plan announced last week to return a killer whale, held captive for more than a half-century, to her home waters in Washington’s Puget Sound thrilled those who have long advocated for her to be freed from her tank at the Miami Seaquarium. But it also called to mind the release of Keiko, who failed to adapt to the wild after being returned to his native Iceland and died five years later. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)