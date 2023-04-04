DNA: Woman was on famed 17th century Swedish warship

FILE - The royal warship Vasa is seen at the Vasamuseet museum in Stockholm, April 24, 2011. A U.S. military laboratory has helped Swedes confirm what was suspected for years: A woman was on the famed 17th-century warship that sank on its maiden voyage and is on display in a popular Stockholm museum, the museum said Tuesday April 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Scanpix Sweden, Anders Wiklund, File)