Bob Odenkirk back on 'Better Call Saul' after heart attack

FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, file photo, Bob Odenkirk, star of the AMC drama series "Better Call Saul," poses for a portrait during the 2020 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour, in Pasadena, Calif. Odenkirk is back shooting “Better Call Saul," six weeks after having a heart attack. Odenkirk on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, tweeted a photo of himself getting made up to play title character Saul Goodman in the AMC series, indicating that shooting had resumed on its sixth and final season. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)