Officials can't interfere with local Tennessee Pride festival under anti-drag law, judge rules

FILE - Drag artist Vidalia Anne Gentry speaks during a news conference held by the Human Rights Campaign to draw attention to anti-drag bills in the Tennessee Legislature, Feb. 14, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee's first-in-the-nation law that placed strict limits on drag shows is once again facing a legal challenge after a local district attorney warned Pride organizers that he intends to enforce the new statute even though a federal judge ruled the ban was unconstitutional. The American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee filed the lawsuit late Wednesday, Aug. 30. (John Amis/AP Images for Human Rights Campaign via AP, File)