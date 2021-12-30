Vivaldi opera gets premiere in Ferrara nearly 300 years late

In this Dec. 29, 2021, photo provided by the Fondazione Teatro Comunale di Ferrara, singers perform in Antonio Vivaldi's "Il Farnace" in Ferrara, Italy. The Catholic Church and the city of Ferrara are making their peace with Vivaldi nearly 300 years after the city's archbishop canceled the staging of one of his operas, sending the famed Baroque composer into debt for his final years in exile. The decision was hailed by the theater's artistic director Marcello Corvino as a "marvelous gesture" that helps heal the past and highlight one of Vivaldi's lesser-known works. (Marco Caselli Nirmal/Fondazione Teatro Comunale di Ferrara via AP)