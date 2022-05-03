Feinstein, Midori, Perlman headline Carnegie Ukraine benefit

Singer Michael Feinstein appears at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022, left, violinist Midori appears at the 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors in Washington on May 21, 2021, center, and violinist Itzhak Perlman appears during a portrait session in New York on June 17, 2019. the trio will participate in a Carnegie Hall benefit concert for Ukraine on May 23. (AP Photo)