Rolling Stones' 60th year honored with UK collectible coin

FILE - Mick Jagger, of the Rolling Stones, performs during the band's "No Filter" tour on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Ford Field in Detroit. The Rolling Stones plan to release what they’re calling their “ultimate live greatest hits album,” with appearances by Lady Gaga, Bruce Springsteen, Gary Clark Jr. and The Black Keys, early next year.“GRRR Live!” contains songs recorded live on Dec. 15, 2012, at Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)