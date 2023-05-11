BTS book 'Beyond the Story,' source of Internet speculation, to be published July 9

FILE - Members of South Korean K-pop band BTS, V, SUGA, JIN, Jung Kook, RM, Jimin, and j-hope from left to right, pose for photographers ahead of a news conference to introduce their new single "Butter" in Seoul, South Korea, May 21, 2021. The speculation over an untitled book can end, and it is BTS fans, not followers of Taylor Swift, who can rejoice. Flatiron Books announced Thursday, May 11, 2023, the book “4C Untitled Flatiron Nonfiction Summer 2023” was in fact about the mega-popular South Korean boy band, not Swift. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)