Princess Eugenie and husband pick a name for their baby son

In this undated photo released by Buckingham Palace on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, Britain's Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank pose for a photo with their son. The couple have named their baby August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, Buckingham Palace said Saturday. The baby — a ninth great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth II — was born Feb. 9 at London’s Portland Hospital. (Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank via AP)