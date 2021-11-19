In a Nov. 18 story on a new documentary titled "Anne Murray: Full Circle," The Canadian Press listed a number of international media companies as global distributors of the film. In fact, those companies have partnered with producer Network Entertainment in the past, but are not distributors for this particular film.
Corrective to Nov. 18 story on Anne Murray documentary
Corrective to Nov. 18 story on Anne Murray
Tags
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Some food in short supply at Kelowna supermarkets after highway closures
- Missing West Kelowna man unable to care for himself
- Hill Climb gets greenlight despite Knox Mountain Road closure
- Angry people not always wise
- Kelowna gets 1/20th the rain that's causing havoc in Merritt, Fraser Valley
- How low can anti-vaxxers go? Always lower
- Kelowna's airport twice as busy since highways closed
- Evacuees from Merritt directed to Kelowna, Kamloops
- Kelowna rents 4th highest in Canada
- Ten points between Kelowna's highest and lowest vaxxed neighborhoods
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Receive daily headlines on local news, sports, entertainment, and more right to your inbox. Sign up now!
Online Poll
How would you describe the COP26 outcomes?
You voted: